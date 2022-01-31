FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With Valentine’s Day around the corner and the average date costing close to $100, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Singles, and Arkansas finished near the bottom of the rankings.
According to a press release, WalletHub compared the 50 states across “30 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” The data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.
Here is how The Natural State fared in various categories, with 1 being the best and 50 being the worst:
- 37th – percentage of single adults
- 49th – online-dating opportunities
- 46th – mobile-dating opportunities
- 42nd – median annual household income (adjusted for cost of living)
- 34th – restaurants per capita
- 39th – movie theaters per capita
- 48th – crime rate
- 43rd – percentage of residents 12+ who are fully vaccinated
The full report is available here.