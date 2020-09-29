Arkansas is 48th as the least safe state for schools to reopen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is ranked among the least safe state for schools to reopen, according to a newly released Wallethub report.

Wallethub compared all 50 states researching the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children.

The data includes average public school class size and ration of students to school nurses.

Arkansas ranked 48th, followed by South Carolina and Mississippi.

Vermont ranks as the safest state, followed by Maine and Pennsylvania, according to the report.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers