Arkansas is choosing lives and the economy, says State Health Secretary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s a false choice to save the economy or to save lives, according to Arkansas’s Health Secretary Nate Smith.

He mentioned speaking with a CDC doctor who believed Arkansas is an “example for other states that both goals can be achieved.”

Dr. Smith said he believes keeping the state open remains the best call.

“You can’t save anyone from COVID-19 or anything else if you don’t have a healthy economy so here in Arkansas we’re doing both and we have to do both,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith said the goal is to help the economy recover as quickly and safely as possible.

He adds expanding contact tracing across the state is key in shutting down the spread of the virus.