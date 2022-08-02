LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on August 2 that the state is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 48 other states and the District of Columbia.

According to a news release from the attorney general’s office, the task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls.

The release says the task force aims to investigate and take necessary legal action against telecommunications companies for allowing the robocalls to persist.

“These providers have profited for far too long at the expense of Arkansans with the millions of annoying and sometimes dangerous scam calls,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Providers have been warned; the task force is ready to bring enforcement action and they will have to pay the price for their unlawful activity.”

The release says the task force has issued civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities responsible for a majority of incoming robocall traffic.

Rutledge offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Do not answer a call from a number you do not know. If it is a legitimate call, they will leave a voicemail.

Robocallers often call simply to verify if a number is working. If you do not answer, eventually they will stop calling because they cannot confirm the number is working.

If you answer a call that turns out to be a robocall, hang up. Do not press any buttons or provide any information.

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. Know that legitimate companies and government agencies never accept gift cards as a form of payment.

Beware of prerecorded calls from imposters posing as law enforcement or other government agencies. The Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service do not make phone calls to individuals.

Register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry online at donotcall.gov.

For more tips to help avoid falling victim to scams, or to file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, call (800) 482-8982, email consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.