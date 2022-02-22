LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mobile sports betting in Arkansas looks to have crossed the final regulatory hurdle, just in time for college basketball’s conference and national tournaments.

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the final rules from the Arkansas Racing Commission that will allow mobile sports betting inside of the Natural State.

The rules, approved by the ARC at the end of 2021, will allow the three approved casinos in the state to offer sports wagering to residents without having to be at the physical locations in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff or West Memphis.

Arkansas has made big money from sports betting, with the state taking in $583,000 in tax revenue in 2020 and $1.2 million in 2021. Racing officials say that adding mobile wagering to that could conservatively triple those amounts.

With this approval, mobile sports betting will be legal in Arkansas in ten days, meaning that fans around the state would be able to place bets for both the SEC and NCAA basketball tournaments.

