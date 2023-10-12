TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas judge gives his recommendation to proceed with a landfill expansion in Tontitown.

The city of Tontitown has filed several resolutions and appeals over the past year asking the state to prevent the Eco-Vista landfill’s expansion citing health and trash concerns.

A final decision on whether the landfill can expand will appear before the Pollution Control and Ecology Commission on December 1.

Tontitown mayor Angie Russell says she is disappointed by the judge’s decision.

“I was very disappointed with the decision, but I was not surprised,” Russell said. “It seems that the health of the citizens of Tontitown and the destruction of the city that is being caused by Waste Management is really not a concern for Waste Management, ADEQ or the Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.”

Russell says that the city plans to appeal any expansion to the landfill. KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Waste Management and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for comment and are waiting to hear back.