Arkansas Justice Coalition hosting Cookout Community Conversation to discuss jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Justice Coalition is inviting Fayetteville justices of the peace of the Washington County Quorum Court and the public to a cookout to discuss the expansion of the county jail.

According to the organization, $20 million of the first $23 million American Rescue Payment is going to the Washington County Jail expansion.

Courtesy: Arkansas Justice Coalition

The Cookout Community Conversation’s purpose is to discuss alternative places the money could go.

The cookout will be at the Gary Hampton Softball Complex pavilion area on Salem Road on Wednesday, September 8, from 6-8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Arkansas Justice Coalition’s website.