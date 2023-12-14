FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition wants to make sure those in the Washington County Detention Center get some holiday greetings with its holiday letter drive.

“Doing this is an exercise of respecting the dignity of every human,” said Curtis Moneymaker, youth director at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

He and his youth groups are making personal letters for those incarcerated in the Washington County Detention Center for the holidays.

“It makes it personal since we do have the names to write on the letters. We don’t know who they are as a person, but we get a sense that they are real human beings,” said Moneymaker.

Moneymaker says so far, the groups have made more than 30 cards, each uniquely crafted, but there’s one thing he says that connects them more to the letters.

“To write letters to people who are locked behind bars and to help I guess, offer them, hopefully, a sense of inner freedom that they’ll get from being cared about,” said Moneymaker.

“Hoping that they’ll bring some cheer and some hope to people in the jail because having hope is important,” said Justice of the Peace for District 9 Beth Coger, co-founder and volunteer for the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

Coger says what makes it different is those locked up are someone’s brother, sister, parent and more.

“To be locked away and to know that there are people out in the community who are working, thinking about you, I think that means a lot,” said Coger.

Gracie Fuhrman is the program director for the AJRC. She says they have been collecting and making cards since the beginning of December. Messages include, “We’re thinking of you for the holidays” and inspirational quotes.

“We hope that it will be something that they cherish and something that can bring them a little bit of comfort and a little bit of peace this holiday season. To know folks who are thinking of them in their community,” said Fuhrman.

Fuhrman says the goal is to make nearly 700 letters. One for each inmate locked up. As for Moneymaker, he hopes each letter will make a difference.

“Write letters and decorate them nicely so that they’ll get a nice Christmas card this holiday for the first time in years, I believe,” said Moneymaker.

AJRC will host its last letter-making event December 19. The deadline to drop off letters is December 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the St. Paul Episcopal Church.