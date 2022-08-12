FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The debate over a new Washington County Jail continues just a few months before election day.

In November, people will get to vote on a 0.25% sales tax increase to fund a jail. The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition held a meeting on August 12 to discuss the measure and other alternatives to it.

“At the end of the day, this is our community we’re all invested in making our community better,” said Sarah Moore, executive director of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition. “So, that’s why we want to come together as neighbors, as friends, as people from faith groups, civic groups to come together to have this conversation.”

The new detention center would cost more than $113 million.