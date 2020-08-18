Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sues the City of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is suing the City of Fayetteville.

The lawsuit is against the funding of two new school resource officers for Fayetteville Public Schools.

Earlier this month the Fayetteville City Council rejected at a resolution to fund the two officers.

A $250,000 grant would have funded the positions and then the city and school district would have paid the remaining $312,710.

AJRC says because city council members have already voted on the issue, amended it, and it failed to bring it back to the floor during tomorrow’s meeting goes against Fayetteville City Council’s policy.

Moore calls the new motion an “end-around” of the Democratic process and says most teachers agree they don’t need law enforcement in schools, they just want extra hands in the classroom.

“The extra hands don’t have to be armed. Those extra hands don’t have to be in a hard intimidating uniform that causes fear to both girls and to people of color in our community,” said Sarah Moore, Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition co-founder.

Fayetteville Public Schools defended the district’s request for more school resource officers saying it’s worked with Fayetteville PD for the last 23 years to provide a safe school environment.