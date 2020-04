FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas said it is keeping track of those people who are in isolation after they have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is what’s known as “case follow-up.”

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said 30 or more nurses are following up on every positive case that is reported are the state is training additional personnel to help as cases grow.

They are using technology to communicate with patients.