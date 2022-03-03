LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Country music singer-songwriter Kelsey Lamb from Little Rock will represent Arkansas in NBC’s upcoming American Song Contest.

A news release says 56 artists representing 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the nation’s capital will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song with Lamb competing for Arkansas.

The show’s website says Lamb has accumulated over 2 million streams since releasing her first single, “Little by Little”.

American Song Contest from the producers of The Voice and Europe’s Eurovision Song Contest and will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The show premieres March 21 at 8 p.m.