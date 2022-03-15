FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows that some of the most underserved healthcare patients in America are Alzheimer’s patients.

That report lists Arkansas as one of 20 states labeled “dementia deserts.” It’s projected to have less than 10 neurologists per 10,000 people with dementia by 2025.

Part of the problem boils down to staffing difficulties. Carey Lingenfelter is the general manager at Home Instead in Fayetteville. He says it takes a special kind of person to do in-home care.

“Our challenges have really been to find people with heart and compassion that want to dedicate themselves to a profession that rewards them, not just financially but, definitely emotionally,” Lingenfelter said.

Lingenfelter says the in-home nursing industry saw a 50% decrease in applicants from 2020 to 2021.