LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas law enforcement officers will soon be able to use cameras to enforce speed limits in interstate work zones.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently signed Act 707. It allows for speed enforcement devices to capture photos of people who are speeding through the work zones.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says that the photo will automatically go to an officer stationed at the end of the work zone. The officer can then decide whether to distribute a warning or a ticket.

According to ARDOT, the goal of this is not to write a bunch of tickets but to increase awareness for everyone’s safety.

The new law takes effect in August. When speed cameras are being used, drivers will have plenty of warning in the form of signage, according to ARDOT.

ARDOT says the cameras will only be used in active work zones.

The full bill can be found here.