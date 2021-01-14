Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for virus as cases rise

by: ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus days into this year’s legislative.

A House spokeswoman said Rep. Milton Nicks told the chamber’s speaker Wednesday he tested positive for the virus.

The spokeswoman said Nicks had minor symptoms.

Nicks is the 22nd Arkansas state legislator to test positive since the virus began.

Nicks was at the Capitol on Monday for the start of the session and video indicated he was listed as present when lawmakers met Tuesday for the governor’s State of the State address.

Arkansas on Wednesday reported 65 more deaths from the virus.

