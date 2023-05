LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers approve $34.7 million to support the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

An Arkansas legislative council committee approved the funding on May 17. The money is being reallocated from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

$20 million will support high-impact tutoring. $8.5 million will fund supplemental education services, and $6.2 million will fund literacy coaches.

The reallocation must get final approval by the full legislative council which will meet on May 19.