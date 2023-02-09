LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers approve the use of more than $55 million to bring internet to underserved parts of the state.

About $19 million of that funding will be used to bring internet to 1,700 homes in parts of Logan County.

Cox Communications and Wave Rural Connect will help with the construction and installation process.

Olin Ericksen with Cox Communications discussed what happens next with the funding now approved.

“Now we will take it back and start the permitting process, the construction process, talk with our partners including our construction teams and really evaluate a timeline for when people can expect this to come to fruition.

Of the $19 million approved for the contract, $14 million is from the American Rescue Plan. The rest will come from Cox and Wave Rural Connect.