Arkansas lawmakers approve grants to help businesses reopen

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved $147 million in grants to help businesses reopen.

The Ready for Business Grant program has been given more funding after receiving a large number of applicants.

Originally, the state set aside $55 million, but now almost an additional $90 million is on the way.

“This will be a welcome opportunity for Arkansas small businesses that took advantage of that grant program and applied for it,” Hutchinson said.

The state is no longer taking applications for the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers