Arkansas lawmakers approve grants to help businesses reopen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved $147 million in grants to help businesses reopen.
The Ready for Business Grant program has been given more funding after receiving a large number of applicants.
Originally, the state set aside $55 million, but now almost an additional $90 million is on the way.
“This will be a welcome opportunity for Arkansas small businesses that took advantage of that grant program and applied for it,” Hutchinson said.
The state is no longer taking applications for the program.
