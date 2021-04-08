Arkansas lawmakers are at the U.S.-Mexico border

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack (AR-3) and Rep. French Hill (AR-02) are joining other lawmakers in traveling to the southern border.

Members arrived Thursday, April 8, and met with Border Patrol agents. They will participate in an evening ride-along tour with the National Border Patrol Council.

On Friday, April 9, members will tour the Donna Migrant Processing Facility and the border wall in McAllen, Texas.

Congressman Womack has recently called for hearing to examine what he calls a “security and humanitarian crisis at our border.”

Many Republican lawmakers blame the Biden administration’s policies for encouraging migrants to cross the border.

Many Democrats say they’re trying to fix the system that was dismantled by the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers