Arkansas lawmakers back bans on mask, vaccine requirements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to measures prohibiting requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination to access services and governments imposing mask mandates similar to one recently lifted by the state.

The majority-Republican Senate on Tuesday voted to prohibit governments or private entities from requiring “passport vaccines” in order to access goods or services.

Another measure approved by the House would prohibit state agencies or local governments form requiring face masks.

Arkansas dropped its face mask last month, but allowed cities to enforce their own requirements.