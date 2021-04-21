Arkansas lawmakers back bans on mask, vaccine requirements

News

by: ANDREW DeMILLO The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to measures prohibiting requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination to access services and governments imposing mask mandates similar to one recently lifted by the state.

The majority-Republican Senate on Tuesday voted to prohibit governments or private entities from requiring “passport vaccines” in order to access goods or services.

Another measure approved by the House would prohibit state agencies or local governments form requiring face masks.

Arkansas dropped its face mask last month, but allowed cities to enforce their own requirements.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers