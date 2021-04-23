Arkansas lawmakers consider cutting early voting by 1 day

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, a sign in an Atlanta neighborhood urges people to vote early in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate races. Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again, potentially affecting the voting preferences for millions of Americans in future elections. The GOP’s campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what are popular and proven methods of casting ballots. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A proposal to cut early voting by one day is advancing in Arkansas’ legislature as lawmakers near the end of this year’s session.

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would eliminate early voting on the day before primaries and general elections.

The measure now goes to the House.

Republican Sen. Kim Hammer, the bill’s sponsor, argued the change was needed to give election officials a pause between early voting and Election Day. But opponents said it would remove an opportunity to vote for people who can’t make it to the polls at other times.

