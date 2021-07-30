Arkansas lawmakers encourage support for disaster declaration for counties hit by storms

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack along with Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Gov. Asa Hutchinson have joined other Arkansas lawmakers in voicing their support for the request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for counties effected by storm damage.

According to a news release from Womack’s office, the delegation wrote the letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to join Hutchinson’s support of the Arkansas USDA Farm Service Agency’s request for Secretarial Disaster Designation.

Other lawmakers who joined the delegation are Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, and Bruce Westerman.

“Agriculture is vital to the state, and losses our producers have endured will cause significant economic impacts. Since April 1, 2021, the flooding and other storms have either damaged or prevented the planting of row crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton, corn, and wheat; as well as certain fruit and vegetable crops,” the delegation said in the letter. “We join Gov. Asa Hutchinson in supporting the Arkansas USDA Farm Service Agency’s request for Secretarial Disaster Designation, submitted on June 25, 2021; and we ask that you declare the following counties as agriculture-related disaster areas.”

In the letter, the delegation asks that Arkansas, Benton, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Monroe, Phillips, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, White, and Yell counties be declared agriculture-related disaster areas.

The letter can be seen in its entirety here.