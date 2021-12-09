Arkansas lawmakers OK massive tax cuts, adjourn session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned this week’s special session after approving the largest tax cuts in state history.

The House and Senate on Thursday approved identical bills outlining the tax cut package that will cost nearly $500 million a year once fully implemented in 2026.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation into law hours later. Hutchinson had called the special session for the proposal.

Lawmakers wrapped up without taking up a Texas-style abortion ban or other measures some Republicans had hoped to add to the session’s agenda.

The Legislature approved several other items, including incentives to help lure a steel mill expansion to east Arkansas.

