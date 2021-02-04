Arkansas lawmakers OK requiring hotline call before abortion

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to legislation requiring women seeking an abortion to call a hotline before they can undergo the procedure.

The Senate on Thursday approved the measure by a 28-5 vote.

It is one of several that have been filed in the majority-Republican Legislature.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk.

The measure requires the state to set up a toll-free number that women can call that will provide information on services available if they decide to not have an abortion.

The proposal requires the hotline to be set up by 2023.

