Arkansas lawmakers OK transgender sports, treatment limits

News

by: ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California.
International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. / (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Efforts to place new restrictions on transgender youth are advancing in Arkansas’ legislature despite objections from health and education groups.

The majority-Republican Senate on Wednesday approved a measure banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity.

The House also approved a bill prohibiting gender confirming treatments for minors.

The measures are among 73 bills that the Human Rights Campaign says have been filed in state legislatures that target transgender people.

