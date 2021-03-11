Arkansas lawmakers OK transgender sports, treatment limits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Efforts to place new restrictions on transgender youth are advancing in Arkansas’ legislature despite objections from health and education groups.
The majority-Republican Senate on Wednesday approved a measure banning transgender women and girls from playing school sports consistent with their gender identity.
The House also approved a bill prohibiting gender confirming treatments for minors.
The measures are among 73 bills that the Human Rights Campaign says have been filed in state legislatures that target transgender people.