Arkansas lawmakers react to $900 billion COVID relief bill

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas lawmakers react to the House passing a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday, December 21.
Tonight, the House finally completed its appropriations duty and delivered enhanced resources to combat the coronavirus. This package secures wins for Arkansas and the nation by investing in vaccine distribution, assisting families and small businesses, supporting rural hospitals, and boosting our military readiness. However, Congress deserves no praise. The bill before us should have been voted on months ago. I realize – as do the American people – that this is not the ideal way to go about funding the government and providing pandemic relief. No one in this chamber disputes that fact. I’ve called for changes to our budget and appropriations process that could very well add efficiency and dignity to Congress. Our constituents deserve better than the constant cycle of political games, partisan obstruction, and missed deadlines.Congressman Steve Womack
It’s been a long negotiating process, but I believe we’ve got a winning end product. In addition to the overdue and much-needed COVID-19 relief, the appropriations bills fund our military and the border wall, reinstate the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), don’t remove any pro-life protections, and much more while still coming in under the budget caps we’d set, something that hasn’t happened in several years. It’s an imperfect process – these bills should’ve been passed months ago – but it’s the best we’ve got under the current situation. I voted for them and hope to see them signed into law soon.U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)