Arkansas lawmakers react to inauguration of President Joe Biden

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas lawmakers react to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Representative Steve Womack made it clear he’ll work with the new President saying, “It is always my intent, indeed, my duty, to work with the new administration on issues consistent with the values of third district Arkansans.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted, “I wish the best for Joe Biden as he takes on this immense responsibility your success is now our country’s success” taking an old quote from President George H.W. Bush.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, “I pray that God will grant this new administration the wisdom to lead the greatest nation the world has ever seen.”