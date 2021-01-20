Arkansas lawmakers react to inauguration of President Joe Biden

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas lawmakers react to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Representative Steve Womack made it clear he’ll work with the new President saying, “It is always my intent, indeed, my duty, to work with the new administration on issues consistent with the values of third district Arkansans.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted, “I wish the best for Joe Biden as he takes on this immense responsibility your success is now our country’s success” taking an old quote from President George H.W. Bush.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, “I pray that God will grant this new administration the wisdom to lead the greatest nation the world has ever seen.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers