Arkansas lawmakers react to the Build Back Better Bill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill is now headed to the Senate after passing the house on Friday.

The nearly $2 trillion social spending plan has been heavily debated by politicians, and it now has Arkansas’s elected officials divided as well.

We spoke with State Senator Greg Leding and U.S. Senator John Boozman, and they have very different views when it comes to the Bill.

State Senator Leding feels this $1.75 trillion bill would fund lower childcare costs, free and universal pre-k, lower prescription drug costs, and renewable energy programs that would go a long way in supporting Arkansas’s families.

U.S. Senator Boozman, on the other hand, says he has several issues will the bill, his largest being the nearly $2 trillion price tag that he feels would only worsen our inflation rate.

“We have a great need in this country that we need to address. But we need to find the pay force to do that. We need to cut back in other areas in order to do that, but just continually going into massive debt is certainly not the way to go,” says U.S. Senator Boozman.

According to the Consumer Price Index, our inflation rate in the last twelve months has been 6.2%.

State Senator Leding argues in a statement, “it’s all paid for, in part, by making sure giant corporations are no longer able to get away with paying zero in taxes.”