Arkansas lawmakers react to Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas lawmakers are reacting after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to service as Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement:

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) tweeted his statement regarding the nomination.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is one of the finest legal minds of her generation and has now proven to be a wise judge as well. I congratulate Judge Barrett on her nomination and I commend President Trump for another outstanding choice. The Senate voted to confirm Judge Barrett to the Court of Appeals not even three years ago; since then, she has exceeded our high expectations for faithfully applying the law and upholding our Constitution. I therefore look forward to voting promptly for Judge Barrett next month and confirming her to the highest court in the land.”

Senator John Boozman (R-AR) also released the following statement:

“I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to serve as a member of the Supreme Court. With her extensive legal and academic experience, she is well qualified for the job. As with previous justices nominated by President Trump, Judge Barrett has shown that she understands her Constitutional role and refrains from legislating from the bench. I have every reason to believe she will continue that same approach on the nation’s highest court. I look forward to meeting her and evaluating her nomination on the merits as the Senate proceeds with the confirmation process.”