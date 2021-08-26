Arkansas lawmakers react to bombings at Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas lawmakers reacted to the suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 26.

On Twitter, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman talked about the risk service members make to protect the U.S., criticized President Joe Biden’s leadership on the matter, and ensured justice on behalf of fallen and injured service members.

“I’m praying for our personnel, allies and the innocent civilians involved in these tragic attacks,” Boozman said. “May God protect them.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also responded on Twitter.

Hutchinson also discussed the risks that service members faced in the evacuation efforts.

Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman also gave a statement regarding the attacks, and called on President Biden to do what is necessary to evacuate American citizens before leaving Afghanistan.

My heart breaks for the American servicemen and Afghan nationals harmed or killed by the cowardly attacks outside of the Kabul airport. As the situation continues to develop, join me in praying for the safety of every American and Afghan civilian. I call on President Biden to do whatever necessary to find and extract every single American citizen before fully withdrawing from the country. Anyone with knowledge of American citizens in Afghanistan in need of assistance should contact my office as soon as possible. We will help however possible to ensure their safe passage home. Rep. Bruce Westerman

On August 26, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. Fifteen military members were injured, said Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr.