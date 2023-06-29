LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After Thursday’s historic Supreme Court decision rolling back the use of affirmative action in college admissions, Arkansas politicians and lawmakers gave their reactions.

The court’s 6-3 decision along ideological lines struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

Senator Tom Cotton also supported the decision, calling affirmative action discrimination.

“Affirmative action is systemic discrimination. I’m thankful the Supreme Court held this discrimination violates the constitution. Admissions should be decided on merit—not by color of skin,” Cotton stated.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also gave her support to the decision, invoking Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“As Martin Luther King Jr said, people should be judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. The Supreme Court affirmed that fundamental truth in today’s decision. The greatness of America is that it doesn’t matter where you start — you get to decide where you finish,” Sanders stated.

A representative of Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva said the agency echoed Sander’s statement.

Former two-term Arkansas governor and candidate for Republican presidential nomination Asa Hutchinson had his reaction in support of the decision up not long after the morning announcement of the decision.

“The recent Supreme Court ruling strikes a blow against identity politics. It’s time to move beyond race-based admissions. Colleges are supporting diversity by reducing legacy preferences and increasing financial aid,” Hutchinson stated.

KARK 4/FOX 16 News reached out to other Sen. John Boozman and the four Arkansas members of the House of Representatives for statements, but has not yet received a response.

This story will be updated as additional responses become available.