Arkansas: lawmakers send governor near-total abortion ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —  Legislation banning nearly all abortions in Arkansas is headed to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk.

The majority-Republican House on Wednesday approved legislation banning all abortions except those to save the life of the mother.

The bill does not include any exceptions for rape or incest. Hutchinson has signed several abortion restrictions over the years, but has not said whether he supports this ban.

The Republican governor has said he’s concerned about the lack of rape and incest exceptions and the direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

