LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After the news of an indictment brought against former President Donald Trump in a case involving alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, some Arkansas lawmakers were quick to react.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to social media soon after news broke calling for the New York district attorney in the case to step down.

Americans should stand united in opposition to the Democrats’ politicization of our justice system and refusal to lock up violent criminals in favor of prosecuting their political opponents. D.A. Bragg should resign for his abuse of power and targeting of Donald Trump. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 30, 2023

Sanders previously worked as Trump’s longest-serving White House press secretary within his administration.

Former Governor Asa Hutchinson also released a statement, calling the news a “Dark day for America.”

Hutchinson continued to state that while credible facts were found to support the charges, Trump should still be presumed innocent as he enters the American justice system.

See my statement on the indictment of former President Trump below👇🏼: pic.twitter.com/sVOwUxrZwL — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 30, 2023

More reaction is expected from other Arkansas delegation in the coming days.