FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lawmakers are set to meet on Monday in a special session to discuss what kind of public records you should have access to. One item up for debate includes changes to the Freedom of Information Act.

Arkansas State Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says changes to the Freedom of Information Act need to be made to protect her and her family.

“Current FOIA laws put me and my kids at risk,” said Huckabee Sanders.

Arkansas lawmakers will meet in a special session Monday to consider changes to FOIA. The Governor wants access to her security details and costs limited.

“Update sections of the law so that the sources and methods Arkansas State Police uses to protect me and my family outside of the Governor’s Mansion are not subject to disclosure,” said Huckabee Sanders.

Proposed changes would also create exemptions for information on the deliberative processes of state agencies, boards, and commissions.

“It’s more of a risk now. People are using FOIA laws to understand safety and security of our governor, which absolutely poses a risk,” said Republican State Senator Bart Hester for District 33.

He says the public shouldn’t be allowed to know any details regarding the governor and her family.

“People won’t know how many officers are with her or the first family at any given time or any patterns about that,” said Hester, “We are going to continue to make public the amount of money that we’re spending, just not on the details.”

Democratic State Senator Greg Leding for District 30 says he’ll vote “no” to making these changes.

“Just important that Arkansans have access to that public information in order to hold state government accountable,” said Leding.

He feels this is a way for people to learn more about how the state government runs and how taxpayer dollars are spent. Across the aisle, Republican State Senator Bryan King of District 28 agrees. He says if the bill passes, the government will be able to withhold important information.

“I just think it’s too far-reaching and will close government transparency. And ultimately, I don’t think that’s good for the people,” said King.

Both King and Leding encourage Arkansans to let their lawmakers know how they feel about potential changes to FOIA.

“Don’t sit back and complain, get ahold of them, let them know that, hey, we should have a right to know what our government’s doing and what you’re doing with our tax dollars. We shouldn’t be stealing a lot of things,” said King.

“If you’re concerned, you’ve got to reach out to your state lawmakers and the governor’s office right now,” said Leding.

Lawmakers will also consider tax cuts and COVID-19 regulations at the special session. It’s set to begin on Monday and end on Wednesday.