Arkansas lawmakers vote to prevent mask mandate’s return

by: By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are advancing a plan to prevent the state from reimposing a mask mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted it.

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that prohibits mandatory face coverings, sending the measure to the House.

A day earlier, Hutchinson lifted the mask mandate he imposed last year.

Hutchinson has not ruled out the possibility of reinstating the mandate, but has said it’s unlikely.

An opponent of the measure said the bill was written so broadly that it could be viewed as private businesses’ or local governments’ mask mandates.

