Arkansas laws to look out for in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas legislature passed hundreds of laws in 2021, including tax cuts and redistricting, which will impact Arkansans in the new year.

During a special session in December, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law the state’s biggest tax cut in history. The plan will lower the top tax bracket from 5.9 to 4.9 percent over the next four years. It will also consolidate low and middle income tax brackets. The tax cuts will take effect in January.

Also during 2021, new congressional maps were approved as well as some election laws. Jennifer Price, Washington County Election Director, said redistricting could impact who you vote for and where you vote.

“We encourage voters especially because there will be a lot of changes on their ballots for the May primary to view a sample ballot before they head to the polls,” Price said.

A new absentee ballot law will also impact 2022 elections. Absentee ballots must be made readily available, but they will not be sent directly to voters who don’t request the. Price recommends to check your county election websites for the most up to date election laws in 2022.