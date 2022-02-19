FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Board of Directors passed a resolution Tuesday expressing their support for the foreign service pilot training center planned for the Ebbing Air National Guard Base.

Rep. Steve Womack said the program will be huge for the River Valley and the Natural State. He said an environmental study is taking place currently.

“Right now we are just the preferred site so we got to get through the environmental once it becomes final and we are the designated site then all of those other processes can take shape,” Womack said.

Fort Smith Director Neal Martin said the program will bring lots of money into the region.

“This project we are talking about here is gong to have an economic impact up to a billion dollars a year,” Martin said.

It is also expected to bring in hundreds of jobs to Fort Smith. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she is looking forward to the possibility of the center.

“It’s going to be extremely exciting to have that F-35 mission and those fighter jets over the sky again,” Rutledge said.

Womack said until Fort Smith is officially chosen as the final site, he and other leaders will continue to show off why Fort Smith is the best city for the pilot training center.