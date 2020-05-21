Arkansas’ leading pediatrician warns parents of Mis-c

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new and severe illness is being linked to the coronavirus in children.

At today’s COVID-19 briefing Dr. Jose Romero spoke about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome of children.

It’s a new disease being studied by the CDC.

He said the syndrome causes children to have a fever for more than a day and inflammation in the brain, heart, liver, and other organs.

“There is treatment for this. It is the treatment that we use for a disease we call Kawasaki Disease which mimics it, this rather, mimics it very closely and there have been deaths but they are exceptionally rare,” said Dr. Jose Romero, Chief Of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, UAMS.

So far Dr. Romero said the CDC is reporting 200 cases of Mis-c linked to the coronavirus.