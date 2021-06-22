Arkansas League of Women Voters files lawsuit to challenge new voter restriction laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas saw several bills pass this legislative session regarding voting. The laws are set to go into effect July 29, but they are now being challenged in a lawsuit by the League of Women Voters.

I think the only people concerned about election integrity are these people that are passing these voter suppression bills.” -NELL MATTHEWS, FORMER PRESIDENT, ARKANSAS LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

Matthews said she is raising a flag about several of the bills passed this session, including HB 1112, which requires an official ID to vote as opposed to sworn statements.

Another law she opposes requires the signature on your absentee ballot application to match the signature on your voter registration application.

State Rep. Mark Lowery (R-39) sponsored HB 1112 and said the voting process needs to be tightly secured for a reason.

All bills work with one another to make sure that those are confident that the elections are being done with integrity. The issue is not fraud, the issue is the sense of confidence that voters have in the voting process.” State Rep. Mark Lowery (R-39)

Lowery said he is hopeful passing these bills with further protect the integrity of future Arkansas elections.

“If we can do that, I hope we can see an uptick in confidence in the election and in turnout in voters in the election and I think for both sides, think that is something we should be aiming for.”

Another bill passed this legislative session moves up the deadline to turn in your absentee ballot from the Monday of election week to the Friday before.

While these laws are set to go into effect at the end of July, Washington County Election Director Jennifer Price said they won’t impact your voting until a few months later.

“After that election, going forward in September and definitely in 2022 when the new election laws definitely will apply, there will be some pretty big changes for voters.”