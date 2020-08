ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas League of Women Voters will be hosting a voter registrations drive-through.

You can register this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be at the Hibachi Grill parking lot on Walnut Street in Rogers.

You will be able to fill out the voter registration application from the safety and convenience of your car.

The staff working will be following all precautions for everyone’s safety.