Arkansas League of Women Voters to host drive-through registration event

Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, will be holding a voter registration drive-through on Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be at The Hibachi Grill parking lot north of the Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street in Rogers, across the street from Hobby Lobby.

You will be able to fill out your voter registration application from the safety and convenience of your own car.

The personnel working on this event will be wearing masks and face shields will have hand sanitizers on hand and will be following all precautions for everyone’s safety.