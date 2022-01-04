Arkansas Legislative Council awards Ritter Communication $12.8 million in rural connect grants

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Legislative Council awarded Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider in the Mid-South, two rural broadband installation grants which total $12.8 million.

The two grants, made available by the Arkansas Rural Connect (ARC) program and funded by the American Rescue Plan, are to help finance projects that will improve high-speed broadband internet access for more Arkansans, officials said.

According to a press release, these grants will provide residents in Crittenden County and south Independence County access to high-speed internet through RightFiber services.

“Ritter Communications is proud to continue our commitment to bridge the digital divide in Arkansas and to uphold the trust given to us by our customers throughout the state,” Ritter Communications CEO Alan Morse said. “Access to quality high-speed internet is vital for all Arkansans. We’re glad to be part of the effort to bring these services to rural communities across the state.”

Several other expansion projects funded by similar grants are already underway across the state, officials said.

“Additional bandwidth requirements and advances in the devices and technology customers use are coming,” Jeff Chapman, RightFiber General Manager, said. “The network we are building today will fulfill the needs of tomorrow and years to come.”

For more information on the connectivity services offered, go to RitterBusiness.com.