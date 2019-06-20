Arkansas legislators announce FEMA disaster recovery centers

Arkansas’ legislators announced FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers.
U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman, announced that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Arkansas.
The following locations will be able to help Arkansans impacted by flooding:
Perry County
Opening at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20
First Assembly of God
2151 Arkansas Highway 60
Houston, AR 72070
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Crawford County
Opening at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21
Mulberry Community Center
29 Kirksey Parkway
Mulberry, AR 72947
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Yell County
Opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22
Dardanelle Community Center
2011 Highway 22 West
Dardanelle, AR 72834
Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.