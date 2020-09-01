Arkansas legislators plan to sue the Dept. of Health to “create a rebalance in authority”

Sen. Ballinger is one of more than a dozen state legislators pushing to sue the Department of Health over a lack of checks and balances.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Legislators around the state are ready to sue the Department of Health over what they feel like is a lack of checks and balances during the pandemic.

State legislators lost some power after it was surrendered to Governor Asa Hutchinson through an emergency declaration.

Republican Senator Bob Ballinger said, “Basically what we’re doing is trying to create a rebalance in authority or governance of Arkansas.”

Sen. Ballinger is one of more than a dozen state legislators pushing to sue the Department of Health over a lack of checks and balances.

The group believes public health guidelines should be approved by the General Assembly before being implemented.

Ballinger said the governor’s current executive power silences the people he serves.

“The citizens who we represent, our constituents are not having a voice in the process.” he said.

He said there’s been many attempts to communicate their concerns to Governor Asa Hutchinson, but essentially, they’ve been ignored.

Sen. Ballinger said, “There’s been letters issued to the governor asking him to change some policy decisions, letters issued to the governor, to ask him to call a special session and basically they’ve fallen on deaf ears.”

The Arkansas Department of Health tells KNWA/FOX 24 it can’t comment on the lawsuit because it has not been officially filed yet.

But, we took the matter to Governor Asa Hutchinson during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Little Rock.

“I disagree with that completely,” Governor Hutchinson said. “You cannot have public health guidelines delayed by three or four weeks as they might go through a legislative process.”

The governor said his public health team is made up of health professionals who specialize in pandemic response, and he trusts their guidance.

“Anybody can file a lawsuit but I have confidence in our public health team and the steps they’ve taken and they’re acting with authority that has been given necessarily though the general assembly,” he said.

Ballinger said he’ll continue to push for a voice in the health crisis.

He said, “Until we have checks and balances back, until the voice of my constituents are being heard, the system is not working the way it’s supposed to.”

Again, the lawsuit has yet to be officially filed.