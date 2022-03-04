ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Some relief is headed to an overwhelmed state judicial system.

The Joint Budget Committee approved $1 million to the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission, as well as another million to the Prosecutor Coordinator Office.

That money will help hire 45 attorneys across Arkansas.

The committee wants to give the two agencies nearly $5 million each.

But that would have to be approved by the house and senate.

The committee hopes the money approved will help alleviate a backlog of cases leftover from the pandemic.