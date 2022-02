LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Legislature will start its week on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 instead of Tuesday.

This is to make up for the day lost to winter weather last Thursday.

This week, they are expected to discuss the Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal year 2023.

The proposal will prioritize how Arkansas revenue is spent on state supported programs, including public schools, human services and prisons.

The fiscal session is expected to wrap up in the next two weeks.