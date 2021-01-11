Arkansas Legislature begins session in the middle of a pandemic

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature has begun a session in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic that has prompted new safety measures and an effort by some Republicans to scale back the governor’s emergency powers.

The House and Senate convened on Monday for the 93rd General Assembly.

Both chambers featured new safety measures that include plexiglass partitions between members.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson planned to deliver his State of the State address to the Legislature on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19, and Arkansas has had one of the biggest outbreaks in a state legislature.

