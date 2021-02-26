Arkansas lifts most of its coronavirus safety restrictions

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is lifting most of its coronavirus safety restrictions, except for the state’s mask mandate.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced the decision as he extended the public health emergency he declared last year because of the pandemic.

Hutchinson is extending the order until the end of March.

Hutchinson has faced pushback from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature over the virus safety rules.

Hutchinson said he’ll end the mask mandate if the state’s positivity rate or hospitalizations are low.

The rules being lifted include capacity limits for restaurant, bars, gyms and large venues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers