Arkansas local, state ballot results

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is your local election headquarters.

Arkansans voted on three ballot issues: AR transportation sales tax; AR term limits amendment; AR amend ballot issues process.

Check the results of those three issues below.

AR transportation sales tax:

Issue One asks voters to permanently implement a half-cent sales tax for state, city, and county roads.

the tax now sits at 6.5 percent with the half-cent tax built-in.

It was originally approved in 2012.

The tax will stand until 2023 regardless but if issue one passes it’ll be a permanent amendment.

RESULTS:

FOR: 55.2% (644,647 votes)

AGAINST: 44.8% (522,335 votes)

AR term limits amendment:

Issue Two asked voters to eliminate lifetime term limits for state legislators.

Currently, they can serve a maximum of 16 years whether concurrent or not.

This pass means state legislators will be able to serve for 12 years take four years off and then run again with no lifetime limit.

RESULTS:

FOR: 55.4% (633,374 votes)

AGAINST: 44.6% (510,555 votes)

AR amend ballot issues process:

Issue Three aims to change the way ballot measures make it on the docket.

This means it’s not just legislators who can put issues on the ballot citizens can, too, if they follow state guidelines.

RESULTS:

AGAINST: 55.9% (623,252 votes)

FOR: 44.1% (492,413 votes)