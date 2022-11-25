Arkansas winless streak in Columbia Missouri continued with 5-6 Missouri taking a 29-27 win over an uninspired group of Razorbacks. The loss dropped the Hogs to disappointing 6-6 on the season headed into a bowl game.

After forcing a three and out Missouri scored on its first offensive possession of the game on a 40 yard Harrison Mevis field goal for a 3-0 1st quarter lead.

Arkansas quickly responded with a 9 play, 75 yard touchdown drive. The big play, a 37 yard pass from K.J. Jefferson to Matt Landers. Jefferson provided the touchdown on a 3 yard run up the middle. With 5:26 left in the 1st quarter the Hogs had a 7-3 lead.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook went to the air to get the Tigers lead back. He hit Dominic Lovett for 27 yards to the Arkansas 33 followed by a 24 yard strike to Mookie Cooper. Cody Schrader completed the drive with a 3 yard touchdown run. Missouri had a 10-7 advantage.

Arkansas offense sputtered and Cook used a 55 yard pass to Dominic Lovett to help Missouri score again. That and a Cody Schrader touchdown run for 5 yards made it 17-7 Mizzou.

Jefferson got Arkansas close again with a 27 yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers. It was 17-14 Missouri with 9:26 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Cook then directed another long drive for the Tigers but was stopped short on a 3rd and 7 at the Arkansas 10 on a solid tackle by Chris Paul Jr.. Missouri settled for a 27 yard field goal and a 20-14 lead.

The Razorbacks then surged ahead for the first time since the 1st quarter. A 21 yard pass to Jaden Haselwood and a touchdown strike to Rocket Sanders fueled another 75 yard scoring drive for a 21-20 halftime lead.

Missouri came out of the dressing room throwing again. A Cook pass found Luther Burden III for 23 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers were back in front 26-21.

Missouri’s defense then got in on the act. KJ Jefferson was intercepted at the Arkansas 26. Missouri used the turnover to convert a 29 yard field goal for a 29-21 lead.

Arkansas responded with a 10 play, 47 yard drive but a dropped pass by Haselwood at the Mizzou 28 forced the Hogs to go for a 46 yard Cam Little field goal. With 1:43 left in the 3rd it was Missouri 29, Arkansas 24.

The Hogs inched closer after a chip shot field goal which Arkansas settled for after having the ball 1st goal from the Missouri 2. The Tigers led 29-27 early in the 4th.

Arkansas stopped Missouri at midfield but could not move the ball backed up in the shadow of its goal line. A partially blocked punt gave the home team the ball at the Arkansas 35 with 6:00 left to play but Missouri had to settle for a field goal attempt after a huge 3rd down sack by Drew Sanders. Mevis missed the 55 yard attempt.

In a series that decided the game Arkansas was forced to punt after a 3 and out and Missouri was able to run all but :30 of the clock out for a 29-27 win.